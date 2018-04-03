Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted for questioning in connection with bicycle thefts in Chester city centre .

Two Marin Bobcat pedal bikes – one silver and one green – were stolen outside a block of flats off Pemberton Road after their locks had been cut.

The theft happened about 9.30pm on Monday, March 19.

Officers investigating the theft outside Powys Court want to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Police Constable Jeffrey Cottrell said: “If you are the man in the CCTV images then please get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the man and may know who he is.

“If you think you can identify the man or have any other information that may help us with our investigation please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 16459, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

There tends to be an increase in bicycle thefts in the spring and summer months and PC Cottrell is urging riders to be vigilant.

He added: “Do not make it easy for thieves to steal your bike. There are a number of steps you can take to drastically decrease the chances of your bike being stolen.”

The force’s security tips for bicycle riders include:

■ Do not leave your bicycle in isolated places

■ Always lock your bicycle when leaving it, even if it is only for a few minutes

■ Secure your bicycle to proper stands or robust street furniture

■ Lock your bicycle through the frame, not the wheels

■ Secure or remove the wheels when locking your bicycle

■ Remove smaller parts and accessories that cannot be secured, especially lights, pumps and quick-release saddles

■ Consider getting your bicycle security marked from your local policing unit so that if it gets stolen officers can check who it belongs to if recovered

■ With more than 50 per cent of bicycle thefts occurring in owners’ homes, you may want to keep your bike locked up at all times.

For more bicycle security advice visit the website .