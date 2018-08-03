Police are asking people to keep a look out for these precious items stolen during a house burglary in Chester .
The medal was presented for action in Palestine between 1945-48 in the aftermath of the Second World War.
And the engraving on the pocket watch reveals it was presented to a 'Stanley Pierce' in 1924 by his mother and father as a 21st birthday present.
Cheshire Police say both items were sadly stolen during a break-in at a property in Church Lane, Upton , on Saturday, July 28.
A spokesperson said: "Please keep a look out for these items. Any information please get in touch quoting 18100231772."