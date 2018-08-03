Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking people to keep a look out for these precious items stolen during a house burglary in Chester .

The medal was presented for action in Palestine between 1945-48 in the aftermath of the Second World War.

And the engraving on the pocket watch reveals it was presented to a 'Stanley Pierce' in 1924 by his mother and father as a 21st birthday present.

Cheshire Police say both items were sadly stolen during a break-in at a property in Church Lane, Upton , on Saturday, July 28.

A spokesperson said: "Please keep a look out for these items. Any information please get in touch quoting 18100231772."