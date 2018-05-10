Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester litter pick brought community groups together.

Dozens of people turned out to support the move to help the city achieve an environmental award and improve one of its best loved parks.

Countless cigarette ends, takeaway food cartons and even old shoes were picked up during the event at the Countess of Chester Country Park.

Organised by the park’s Friends group and the local Friends of the Earth team, the litter-pick was in aid of the #PlasticFreeChester campaign.

This aims to see the city turning its back on single-use plastics.

Campaigners are working to achieve this with the environmental group Surfers Against Sewage. They are organising a series of community activities such as litter picks in order to gain the city a ‘plastic-free’ award through the national ‘Plastic Free Coastlines’ project.

Helen Tandy, one of the coordinators for Friends of the Earth Chester and District and #PlasticFreeChester, said she was ‘staggered’ by how many people turned out for the latest clean up.

“It was fantastic to see so many groups coming together to help with the campaign and clean up the wonderful Countess park,” said Mrs Tandy.

“Alongside Friends of the Earth and the park’s Friends group there were students from the University of Chester’s Wild Society, members of the Park Run, Sustrans volunteers and individuals all wanting to do their bit.”

She added: “The plastic waste problem is an environmental disaster but it’s one we can all do something about whether that’s going on a litter-pick, cutting your own single-use plastic consumption or even getting your local community to go ‘plastic-free’ as we’re trying to do in Chester.”

The Friends at the country park said they were ‘delighted’ to help out the campaign.

“Getting the community together and engaged with environmental issues is one of the main aims of the park so we’re really pleased this has been such a success,” said Andy Scargill from the Friends group.

“Don’t worry if you missed this event though because we have so much going on at the park at the moment from buggy walks, family gardening, Active in the Park sessions, just come along and have fun,” he added.

To get involved in any way with the #PlasticFreeChester campaign go to www.plasticfreechester.org.