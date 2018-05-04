Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World War One re-enactment soldiers are gearing up to play their part in West Cheshire Royal British Legion’s Chester Poppy Memorial Walk on Saturday, May 12.

To commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, and to raise money for the Poppy Appeal, The Royal British Legion is inviting hundreds of local people to take part in a five mile walk around the historic city of Chester.

The walk will start at 10.30am at St John’s Church Vicar's Lane in Chester and is part of their ‘Living History’ weekend. The walk will take in WW1 memorials and important sites with questions to answer on the subject on the way round – everyone taking part gets a unique goody bag and medal as a souvenir.

Some of the walk will take in the Walls but there also be will be a wheelchair and buggy friendly route. People are welcome to bring their dogs along and each dog who completes the walk will receive a special reflective Poppy.

Community fundraiser Ruth Jones said, “Many people in West Cheshire have been raising money by running marathons, but I kept getting asked to arrange something which could include everyone. So here’s the result. The Chester Tour Guides have found a really great route around the city and have unearthed a few little known facts which will surprise even local people."

To mark the occasion, Chester History & Heritage Centre have uncovered these incredible pictures of Chester during WW1, which include army camps pictured on Chester Racecourse and soldiers marching through Eastgate Street.

Those wishing to take part in the walk can purchase early bird tickets by clicking here Tickets cost 10 per adult and £5 for children. Under 5s go free