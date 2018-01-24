The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly Chester woman was conned out of £4,000 in a heartless phone scam.

Police are appealing for information to catch those responsible as reports of this type of fraud seem to grow by the day.

The 88-year-old victim, who lives in Newton area, was conned out of her savings on Monday, January 8.

A man, pretending to be a Detective Constable Smith, from Hammersmith Police Fraud Squad, called the woman and asked her to withdraw £4,000 from the bank and Post Office in Chester.

Later a courier collected the money from her home.

Police want those responsible brought to justice and are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist their enquiries.

Detective Constable Leanne Abbott said: “If anyone was in the Plas Newton Lane area, near to the junction with Newhall Road, between 1pm and 5.30pm on January 8th then please get in touch.

“We are also looking for anyone who might have dashcam footage in that area between those times.

“Targeting the elderly in this way is despicable and we want to catch those responsible.

“If you have any information then please call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 810 of 11/01/18. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”