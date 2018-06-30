Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester parkrun has now enjoyed its 100th event in the Countess of Chester Country Park after its foundation in July 2016.

The weekly 5km run, which is suitable for runners (and walkers) of all abilities, has seen nearly 25,000 pairs of feet cross its finish line since the start.

In recent months the parkrun has been using an alternative course due to flooding from the damaged canal nearby, but some great work by The Canal & River Trust has been carried out to resolve this.

(Image: Andy Scargill)

The repairs over the last few weeks, coupled with the fine weather, have meant that the course has now dried out and Chester parkrun is quite literally back on track.

The rain held off for the day of the 100th and over 300 runners from Chester and beyond turned out, some in fancy dress, to help celebrate the milestone.

The great team of volunteers made sure that nobody got lost on the return to the original course and everything went without a hitch.

Now Chester can look forward not only to another 100 parkruns, but also to its second birthday in just a few weeks time.