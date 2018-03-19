Chester has been named the second best place to live in the North West by the Sunday Times after being dubbed 'a regional treasure'.
Our city's 'affluent suburbs, classy cocktail bars and independent restaurants like the Chef's Table' earned us the prestigious accolade, only being pipped to the post by Altrincham.
The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain, which covers all the UK regions, named York as the overall best place to live in the UK.
Judges assess a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive best locations to live, and combine data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight.
Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor, said: “Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you'll make which is why we’re here to help – and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about.
"We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year. There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”
Daniel Hegarty, founder and CEO of online mortgage broker Habito, said: “The North West of England has now replaced London as the fastest-growing property market in the UK. While the Best Places to Live looks beyond house prices, we know that the process of getting a mortgage means that finding a dream home can be a nightmare.
"Whether you are considering using Government schemes to buy for the first time, or are looking to remortgage ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rate rise, using a broker can help your chances and make the process as smooth as possible.
"With an estimated 1 in 4 people overpaying on their mortgage by £4,100 every year, even those homeowners lucky enough to be living in Altrincham or Chester could potentially benefit from checking how much they could save," he added.
The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live in the North West
Altrincham
Chester
The Heatons, Cheshire
Heswall, Wirral
Kirkby Lonsdale
Knutsford
Georgian Quarter, Liverpool
Castlefield, Manchester
Chorlton-cum-Hardy
Ramsbottom, Lancashire
Ribble Valley
Saddleworth
Average house prices and rental costs in the North West
|Place
|Starter
|Mid-market
|Family
|Altrincham, Cheshire
|£151,020 (£670 pcm)
|£494,230 (£1,370 pcm)
|£916,300 (£3,210 pcm)
|Chester, Cheshire
|£102,930 (£570 pcm)
|£255,530 (£890 pcm)
|£397,980 (£1,060 pcm)
|The Heatons, Cheshire
|£130,770 (£550 pcm)
|£300,180 (£930 pcm)
|£465,590 (£1,370 pcm)
|Heswall, Wirral
|£111,550 (£530 pcm)
|£301,160 (£870 pcm)
|£531,080 (£1,480 pcm)
|Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria
|£205,990 (£520 pcm)
|£344,420 (£840 pcm)
|£666,440 (£1,350 pcm)
|Knutsford, Cheshire
|£110,110 (£820 pcm)
|£359,670 (£1,210 pcm)
|£791,030 (£2,310 pcm)
|Georgian Quarter, Liverpool
|£90,020 (£490 pcm)
|£120,320 (£650 pcm)
|£148,170 (£780 pcm)
|Castlefield, Manchester
|£202,480 (£860 pcm)
|£434,400 (£1,830 pcm)
|£995,000 (N/A)
|
Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Greater Manchester
|£132,440 (£610 pcm)
|£340,000 (£1,090 pcm)
|£492,910 (£1,430 pcm)
|Ramsbottom, Lancashire
|£112,480 (£490 pcm)
|£208,520 (£710 pcm)
|£376,670 (£1,120 pcm)
|The Ribble Valley, Lancashire
|£128,940 (£410 pcm)
|£202,810 (£700 pcm)
|£455,300 (£1,200 pcm)
|Saddleworth, Lancashire
|£123,810 (£510 pcm)
|£275,430 (£750 pcm)
|£424,970 (£1,140 pcm)