Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crack team of office-based workers are swapping their computer terminals for the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course.

Ten staff members from Chester Business Park-based ADESA, a vehicle remarketing company, are tackling a 5K run for Hope House Children’s Hospices while getting over, through and beneath a host of inflatable obstacles.

The Gung-Ho event is taking place at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 23.

ADESA, a rapidly expanding local employer, has just appointed its 100th member of staff in Chester. The company was formed in 1989 and also has operations in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Paul Hartshorne, chairman of the company’s social committee, says staff chose the Hope House hospices as their charity partner and are intent on raising as much money as possible for what they believe is ‘a fantastic worthy cause’.

He said: “This is our first event for Hope House but we have plans to take a team to the hospice to do some gardening and maintenance work through our ‘Leap into Service’ initiative which sees the company support staff to complete work tasks for charities.

“I do have an obstacle course qualification from my days in the military but I’m going to sit this one out and support from the sidelines. I think it’s time to let the younger ones have a bash.”

He added: “As a company we have paid the £20 Gung-Ho entrance fee for our 10 participating members of staff out of our Employee Wellness Fund to get their fundraising started and I know team members have been busy getting personal sponsors.

“I’d like to think we can raise a really good amount of cash to help Hope House Children’s Hospices continue the incredible work they do.”

Jessica Dale has helped put the ADESA Gung-Ho team together and says although she has always loved exercise this challenge will take things to a whole new level.

Hospice of the Good Shepherd launches Foamtastic Colourblast fundraiser

She said: “I used to dance a lot but, if I’m honest, I have always hated running. To be able to tackle a 5K such as Gung-Ho with all the added obstacles and do it for Hope House Children’s Hospices makes it all worthwhile.

“I am looking forward to it and it will be a lot of fun as well as being a good team building exercise too.”

The team is committed to raising a minimum of £50 each for Hope House but hopes to bring in substantially more.

Hope House Children’s Hospices area fundraiser Nicola Sciarrillo, said the charity is delighted to have been chosen as Gung-Ho’s local charity partner.

She said: “Sadly, every week, three local families face their biggest fears and suffer the loss of their children. Hope House Children’s Hospices helps support those families as they work through their grief.

“When they are facing the most devastating loss of their lives we must be there. We need to reach every child, mum, dad, sister and brother and to do this we need to raise more money. Please join our Hope House team to help us reach more children and their families who need us.”