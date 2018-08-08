Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A project to repair and rebuild steps at Chester ’s Northgate was supposed to be completed within six months but is still ongoing more than two years later.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says the ‘unexpected fragility’ of the landmark has prolonged the project which began in April 2016 with an estimated finish date of October that year.

The steps had been propped since 2011 after a series of surveys found the structure was moving and further monitoring was needed.

Another factor is the archaeological significance of the project escalated after remains of the northern entrance to the Roman fortress were discovered in the middle of the revamp.

Huge foundation stones were found which are thought to represent what’s left of a Roman gate tower – one of a pair – with evidence suggesting 1st century AD timber gates and towers preceded the stone towers.

TV presenter Professor Alice Roberts, who abseiled down the City Walls, was shown remains of the original gatehouse in her episode on Roman Chester as part of her Britain’s Most Historic Towns series on Channel 4.

Now the council wants to work out the best way to protect and display the remains for visitors.

The lengthy work has meant the City Walls circuit has been closed at the Northgate for more than two years which gift shop owner Emma Laverick blamed for the demise of her business Pemberleys of Chester which shut in April last year.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Hidden from view behind protective scaffolding, the current structure has been made totally safe but the unexpected fragility of this Chester landmark has prolonged the project.

“Our priority has always been to maintain safety at all times, while balancing the complex works associated with such an historic structure. After initial works the remaining steps were supporting the entire weight of the wall and the earth behind it. All the steps have now been dismantled and propping has been completed.

“This has been difficult and time consuming because there was a need to balance protecting the precious archaeological remains with the need for adequate working space. The project now requires complex calculations and planning on how best to preserve and display the archaeological remains of Chester’s original ‘North gate’.

“Our engineers and contractors continue to work closely with Historic England to find the best way forward for the historic and unique discoveries at the site. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to local residents and businesses during this project.”