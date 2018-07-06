Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Firs School children took part in a specially themed workshop with the team from Chester Mystery Plays.

The Chester Mystery Plays’ cast rehearsed at the stunning new Firs School Hall and the professional artistic team spent some time with the Year 3 and Year 4 children to give them a specially themed Noah’s Ark workshop which involved some drama, warm up games and singing.

The children were also taught to mime the whole Noah’s Ark story, with the rainfall, storm and the animals entering the ark.

The children learnt a great deal from director Peter Leslie Will, assistant director Vicki Puckett, composer Matt Baker and movement director Cariad Morgan and enjoyed taking on the roles of the different characters.

Lucy Davies, headteacher at The Firs School, said: “The Firs children thoroughly enjoyed this brilliant experience and they then performed what they had learnt to the rest of the school.

“It was very impressive and much enjoyed by all those taking part and watching.

“We have been delighted to have been able to help the cast by lending them our spacious hall and look forward to seeing their final performance soon!”