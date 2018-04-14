Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our weekly column devoted to the spectacular 2018 production of Chester Mystery Plays at the Cathedral is this week written by deputy headteacher of St Oswald’s Primary School, Fiona MacSween, who is playing Noah’s Wife and The Janitor

I feel like I’ve made it! I’ve been asked to write a column for the Chester Chronicle to share my experiences of the Chester Mystery Plays - Class of 2018.

This is the stuff dreams are made of.

I have been a fan of the Mystery Plays for many years, but work (and life) has meant that I could only watch as an audience member in past cycles.

Last year, after taking part in Chester City Passion, I decided to MAKE time to get involved this year.

I’m lucky to be a member of a few amateur dramatic groups, and my day job of teaching allows me an engaged audience every day (most days!)

Children often come to see me in shows, sometimes not knowing I’m in them, which is a treat really. They know my dream is to play Mary Poppins in the West End, and they learn that it’s not at all silly to have a dream (even at my age!)

Following panto, it’s nice when some of the pupils think I am Silly Billy or the Fairy Godmother, but following The Witches with Tip Top Productions in February, it’s made some of them a little bit more wary of my magical powers! Let’s leave it that way!

Nothing prepared me for how much I would gain from my experience in the Chester Mystery Plays, personally and in a performing capacity.

I had no idea of the pleasure I would get from watching and learning from the others involved in the show.

It is hard to explain to those who aren’t involved what a random bunch of folk I meet at weekly rehearsals. There are people of all ages and stages of life and experiences.

I often find myself discussing the meaning of life over a coffee with God (Will Wood), chatting umbrellas with Noah (Nick Fry) and laughing hysterically with Jesus (Nick Sherratt) and his disciples.

The Mystery Plays have historically told stories of the Bible in a way that was accessible to all, with an understanding at a level appropriate to age, ability and life experience - and I suppose, because of my job, that is one aspect that really appeals to me.

If the Mystery Plays are watched and thoroughly enjoyed for the spectacle they are, so be it; if they make people understand life and love more, so be it; if they give people something to think about on the way home, so be it; if they make people proud of Chester and it’s history, so be it.

I’m extremely proud to be part of it, and look forward to being part of the history of Chester and its famous Mystery Plays (and as my time as a writer for the Chronicle!)

