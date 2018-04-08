Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our weekly column devoted to the spectacular 2018 production of Chester Mystery Plays at the Cathedral is this week written by University of Chester student Aisling Ryan who is playing The Holy Ghost

I came to Chester as a part of my European studies abroad thanks to the Mary Immaculate University in Limerick, Ireland.

I had expectations before I arrived in Chester and it is safe to say they have been exceeded - The Chester Mystery Plays being the cherry on top.

The auditions took place in Chester Cathedral which is also where the performances will be held. As soon as I reached the audition room and met everyone involved I knew that I was a part of something special. The beautiful architecture in the cathedral sent a flutter of excitement through my body.

Chester Mystery Plays are only performed every five years and I feel lucky that they have fallen in the year I am here to study theatre and drama at the University of Chester.

My feeling of luck turned to gratitude when I started the rehearsal process. I was in awe when I realised how many people dedicate their time to make the performance possible. This production is bringing the Bible stories to life while also creating a hidden message for the audience which I feel is powerful enough to make a difference.

My favourite part of this process so far has to be seeing how passionate everyone is in the rehearsal room (and the delicious brownies cast members bake for our break!).

Already I have met the most incredible people. Noah is keeping me laughing, The Angel Gabriel has presented me with new opportunities and God has recently given me a bag of books to help with my studies. Oh, and Noah’s wife is keeping him in line!

I will most definitely be returning in five years for the next production.

My name is Aisling Christina Ryan and I am playing the part of the Holy Ghost and I hope to see you in June and July.

The Chester Mystery Plays will be performed at Chester Cathedral from June 27 - July 14. Tickets are available from www.chestermysteryplays.com, by telephone 01244 500959 or in person at the Chester Cathedral box office.