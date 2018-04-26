Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our weekly column devoted to the spectacular 2018 production of Chester Mystery Plays at the Cathedral is this week written by Sarra Cooper, a teacher at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Hartford, on the creative network that is the Mystery Plays

In 2008, I walked into my first Chester Mystery Plays rehearsal. Ten years later and apparently I’ve still got the bug as here I am for the third time.

Though normally a singer, this year I have been given the chance to become familiar with the text as I will be playing the role of Mary Magdalene.

Although each project proves to be a different experience, one aspect remains the same: you are in a room full of creative souls, eager to share their upcoming projects with you.

Representatives from a variety of groups in the Chester area all joining forces, bringing their own performance skills into the mix.

As a newcomer to the area in 2008, it proved to be a fantastic hub for networking and connecting, and as I left the after show party I was not faced with the usual show comedown us ‘luvvies’ are known for, but was instead eager to start work on Garden Lane the Musical with Theatre in the Quarter, Oklahoma! with Dee and Alyn Gilbert and Sullivan Society, and ready to be welcomed into the powerhouse that is A Handbag of Harmonies choir.

This was just the tip of the iceberg of what was available to me in 2008, and the same is true now.

I was fortunate to be ‘adopted’ by these groups - not only did they allow me to develop my skills and take part in some amazing projects, including taking a new show to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2012, but I also made some of the most wonderful memories and some truly valued friendships.

You can guarantee that every Friday night during our music rehearsals we will have a moment to promote shows, galleries, gigs and concerts.

This weekend I have been given Saturday off so that I can perform in Dee and Alyn’s Oh What a Night concert at Theatr Clwyd. It just goes to show that joining the Chester Mystery Plays can open doors to budding artists and provide opportunities to perform, share experiences and build a wonderful creative network.

The Chester Mystery Plays will be performed at Chester Cathedral from June 27-July 14. Tickets are available from www.chestermysteryplays.com, by telephone 01244 500959 or in person at the Chester Cathedral box office.