Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester based music producer Chris Beale is looking forward to 2018 as it marks the 10th anniversary of him launching Mashup Events.

Chris owns Mashup Events, one of Chester’s main club nights which has brought artists such as Shy FX, Ms Dynamite, Danny Dyer, Goldie, Hype, Wilkinson, B Traits, Jaguar Skills, Maxxi Soundsystem, Yousef and many more to Chester venues such as The Live Rooms, the Frog and Nightingale and Compass.

He said: “As an independent business this is a truly great achievement to have lasted a decade.

“In the current climate, with so many clubs and events disappearing, we have worked against all odds and learned to adjust and change every single day.

“There have been so many obstacles and challenges and it has driven us to improve and forced us to develop an original product that can no longer be imitated.

“And now we have become a nationwide business that other independent brands turn to for our services, as well as locally, which include top quality event production, promotion, brand and equipment hire.”

Mashup Events will be staging a 10th anniversary UK this year with its own custom designed pop-up venue at several festivals.

(Image: UGC)

The main event is to be held in Chester later this year. People can find out more information about this by on Facebook.com/ mashupeventsuk.

Recently, Chris Beale won support from BBC Introducing.

His debut record was Steklo, released in 2013. Soon after, he signed the track to Move Records on Itunes which in turn saw his name showcased at ADE, the world’s biggest music festival.

His breakthrough track came with Mashup Chester with C Gritz (Boy Better Know) which gained widespread support from both clubs and radio and helped to further popularise bass music in his home city.

In 2014, Chris released the BBC Introducing supported track Thinking Out Loud featuring vocals from UK artist Fran Young.

The success with the BBC was followed by the solo track Going My Own Way, released on the same label, which reached and stayed at number 15 on Juno’s Chart for three months over the summer of 2015.

Late 2014 saw his debut album For The Love signed to Move which helped to cement his position as a mainstay UK techno producer and gained Chris the recognition as a product of Britain’s electronic dance movement.

As a DJ, Chris has earned a Guinness World Record, with the number one spot for the DJ relay at London super club Ministry Of Sound where he has also been featured as a ‘local hero’.

And he has also headlined the Marina Stage at major UK festival Wakestock.