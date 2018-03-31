Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two sets of historic French armchairs dating back to the mid-1700s have gone on display at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum.

The move has been made possible thanks to the Chester-based Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust and city legal firm Aaron and Partners.

The ornate furniture was presented to the museum by the trustees of the National Galleries of Scotland but the displays are supported by the charitable trust which promotes the renovation, conservation and maintenance of works of art for public benefit.

The first pair of armchairs are thought to date back to about 1750 and are designed in the ‘curvaceous and delicate Rococo style’ of the mid 18th-century.

The second set of oval-backed armchairs dates back to around 1770 and both chairs are believed to have been made in Paris. They are said to represent a dignified and restrained early French style and are upholstered in contemporary needlework.

Clive Pointon, chairman of the Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust and head of wills, trusts and tax at Aaron and Partners, said: “We are delighted and very proud to be able to support the display of these two fantastic pairs of armchairs.

“Both have real historical significance and they are exactly the sort of pieces that the Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust is keen to use to promote education and enjoyment around art and culture.

“I’m sure the armchairs will prove to be a huge attraction for the museum and I hope the visiting public enjoy them as much as we do.”

Peter Boughton, keeper of art for the borough council, added: “We’re so grateful to the Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust and to Aaron and Partners for their support in helping us display these stunning armchairs.

“Their history is fascinating and they show off the impressive Rococo style that was so popular in the mid 18th century.”

The trust has previously invested in the conservation of a portrait of the 1st Marquess of Crewe, an exhibition about the gothic revival in Chester, the conservation of etchings by 19th century Chester artist William Monk and watercolours by Chester artist Louise Rayner.