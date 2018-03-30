Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MP Chris Matheson was on hand to re-open re-launch a Blacon pharmacy following a refurbishment.

Swettenham Chemists reopened on Saturday (March 24) and now boasts a new seating area, two spacious consultation rooms and a new dispensary.

As a Healthy Living Pharmacy, one of the key aims is to prevent illness by supporting individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Chris saw the potential for the pharmacy to do even more by providing a wider range of clinical and public health services, helping to relieve pressure on GPs and local A&E departments.

Chris Matheson congratulated Dawn and Ian Swettenham on the opening of their refurbished pharmacy and recognised Swettenham Chemists being located in the heart of Blacon is ideally placed to improve the health and wellbeing of the community.

He said: “As the pressure on GP practices grows, more people are turning to pharmacies when they are feeling unwell or need healthcare advice. Community pharmacies are well placed to take on other roles, such as providing flu vaccinations and supporting people with long-term conditions like asthma and diabetes. The recent Public Health England campaign raises awareness about visiting your pharmacy with a minor illness and this is just one area where your local pharmacy can help.”