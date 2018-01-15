Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson is back in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench team despite previous high profile clashes.

In 2016 Mr Matheson resigned as parliamentary private secretary to the shadow justice team after calling for Corbyn’s resignation at a meeting of Labour’s parliamentary party.

Back then the Labour leader was languishing in the polls and on the losing side in the EU referendum having backed Remain but how times have changed.

Mr Matheson, who saw his slender 93-vote majority increase to 9,176 at the 2017 election, is now backing Corbyn and has been appointed shadow minister for the Cabinet Office.

He said: “I’m pleased to have been appointed to do some important work preparing Labour for government across all departments.”

It had appeared Mr Matheson was determined to put distance between himself and Mr Corbyn as he went into the 2017 election campaign. His decision not to include a picture of the Labour leader in his literature attracted teasing by Prime Minister Theresa May during a spat in the House.

So asked why he had regained confidence in Mr Corbyn, Mr Matheson replied: “Jeremy has demonstrated his ability to win over voters and win support across the spectrum. He surprised a lot of people in the last general election and has earned the right to be supported.”

Also celebrating a promotion to Labour’s shadow team is Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury, who has been appointed parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams.

The role puts him in the team that will scrutinise government policy in how it relates to the work of the Department of Work and Pensions, on issues such as benefits, disability entitlements and pensions.

Mr Amesbury said: “One of the biggest areas of concern for my constituents since I was elected has been the government’s shocking approach to things such as PIP assessments and the shambolic rollout of Universal Credit.

“Myself and my team have seen and heard many examples locally of the suffering caused by these policies and it’s something that comes up at my constituents’ surgeries again and again.”

He added: “My role as constituency MP for Weaver Vale won’t be impacted at all, and I will continue to put the interests of my constituency first, both locally and in the Commons, at every opportunity.

“But this new role will also allow me represent my constituents’ interests as part of Labour’s front bench team, while also helping to hold the government to account on these extremely important issues.”