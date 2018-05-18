Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s first ever gay-inclusive rugby club has launched its new kit – with a little help from the city’s MP Chris Matheson.

Chester Centurions, which launched last autumn and already has 35 members, was created to enable adults of all gender, sexuality or rugby ability to learn and enjoy playing the sport in a welcoming environment with zero tolerance to homophobia and bigotry.

The club, only the fourteenth active inclusive rugby union club in England, describes itself as ‘inspiring ambassadors who are breaking down the barriers of stereotypes, stigma and making everyone feel included'.

And to launch their new kit, a special celebration was held at the Old Queens Head on Foregate Street earlier this month, hosted by Shagger, the club’s drag queen mistress of ceremonies and attended by guest of honour Mr Matheson.

A spokesperson for Chester Centurions, who are part of the LGBT sporting body International Gay Rugby (IGR), said: “We are very grateful for all the local support we have received – particular thanks go to the pub landlady Sandra who sponsored the kit, Shagger our drag queen mistress of ceremonies and guest of honour Chris Matheson MP who wore the kit to show his public support and did very well in the line out too.

“It's only with local support that we have come so far, so fast. If anyone wishes to join or support the team please email info@centurionsrufc.co.uk or visit our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram – all @centurionsrufc.”