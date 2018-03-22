Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Labour MP Chris Matheson is backing Brook Street traders in their fight to stop Cheshire West and Chester Council introducing parking charges which they fear will drive away customers.

At the moment customers park free for 60 minutes but in future CWaC wants to charge £1 for one hour.

Independent traders feel shoppers will simply go elsewhere because the £1 charge will be a high percentage increase on the cost of many services such as a haircut or a cup of coffee.

And they dismiss the council’s argument ‘modest’ parking charges will free up spaces so cars don’t park on the double yellow lines opposite – instead they fear more people will use the double yellow to pop in and out.

City MP Mr Matheson has written to Labour-controlled CWaC asking them to reconsider.

He said: “The context is the council is having to put parking charges up because of a £57m cut in government funding. The council has my absolute sympathy but Brook Street is unique with lots of independent traders and start-up businesses that depend on customers being allowed to stay for free for a short time to nip in and out again.”

He added: “I hope council officers will recognise the unique status of Brook Street. It’s a great street which is bustling. People have described it as ‘the world in one street’. I hope there will be a bit of flexibility.”

The decision to introduce £1 an hour charges not only in Brook Street but also City Road and Foregate Street has upset hard-working small business people.

On Wednesday Brook Street traders handed a petition into the council signed by virtually every one of the 60 traders and about 400 customers asking the authority to abandon its plans because it will ‘deter customers and damage most businesses’.

Petition organiser Stewart Tattersall, of Dee Sports, said: “Nobody I have spoken to is in favour of this. If the council don’t listen then they don’t care about small businesses.”

Stewart is encouraging people to object to the plans by writing a letter by the deadline of Thursday, March 29, to: Kieran Collins, highways commissioner, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Highways Office, Guilden Sutton Lane, Guilden Sutton , Chester , CH3 7EX.