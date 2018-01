The video will start in 8 Cancel

Temperatures are set to fall in Chester and Ellesmere Port as the area braces itself for a freezing cold night.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice between 6pm tonight (Wednesday) and 10am tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to fall significantly throughout the day, with scattered blustery showers and a maximum temperature of 6°C.

It will remain cold and windy overnight with wintry showers in some places.