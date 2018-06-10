Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A medical records clerk is set to complete an array of challenges to raise money for Cancer Research.

Andrea Tilston, who works at Nuffield Health Chester Hospital, The Grosvenor, began her running journey in January 2018 when she completed a Couch to 5k running scheme, with Chester Roadrunners, in 10 weeks.

She is set to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Research in memory of her father, through her running challenges and a quiz night, which will be hosted at Grosvenor Rowing Club.

Andrea – who has also started her own running club in recent months – has inspired staff at Nuffield Health Chester, to join and learn how to run within the group which will see them completing the Race for Life as a team.

Andrea’s challenges include Delamere’s 10k in June and Chester’s 5k in July which will both raise valuable funds for Cancer Research in the Race for Life. The penultimate challenge will be Mold’s 10k run in October with Andrea finally completing the Chester half marathon in May 2019.

Andrea will complete the challenges proudly wearing her branded Nuffield Health branded t-shirt, which will be sponsored by the private hospital, which is situated on Wrexham Road in Chester.

Marketing and business development lead Ailsa Rainey said: “We are extremely proud to see Andrea completing a range of challenges in aid of such an excellent cause. To hear that she has inspired a number of staff to get active due to her running club is brilliant.”

Andrea Tilston said: “I’m extremely motivated to complete the challenges and thoroughly enjoy teaching others the benefits of running.

“After only completing the Chester 5k when walking, I’m excited and proud to be running it this year for Cancer Research.”

To follow Andrea’s journey, follow Nuffield Health Chester’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NuffieldHealthChesterTheGrosvenorHospital/