A medical clerk has deserted the couch for a raft of running challenges.

Andrea Tilston, who works at Nuffield Health’s Grosvenor hospital on Wrexham Road, Chester, is set to complete an array of challenges to raise money for Cancer Research.

She began her running journey in January when she completed a Couch to 5k running scheme with Chester Roadrunners in 10 weeks.

Andrea is now set to raise much-needed funds for the charity in memory of her father through her running and a quiz night which will be hosted at Grosvenor Rowing Club.

Having also started her own running club in recent months, she is said to have inspired staff at Nuffield Health to join and learn how to run within the group which will see them completing the Race for Life as a team.

Andrea’s challenges include Delamere’s 10k in June and Chester’s 5k in July which will both raise valuable funds for Cancer Research. The penultimate challenge will be Mold’s 10k run in October with Andrea finally completing the Chester half marathon in May 2019.

She will complete the races wearing her branded Nuffield Health t-shirt which will be sponsored by the private hospital.

Andrea said: “I’m extremely motivated to complete the challenges and thoroughly enjoy teaching others the benefits of running. After only completing the Chester 5k when walking, I’m excited and proud to be running it this year for Cancer Research.”

Ailsa Rainey at Nuffield Health added: “We are extremely proud to see Andrea completing a range of challenges in aid of such an excellent cause. To hear that she has inspired a number of staff to get active due to her running club is brilliant.”

To follow Andrea’s journey visit Nuffield Health Chester’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NuffieldHealthChesterTheGrosvenorHospital/.