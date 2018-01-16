Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been locked up for five years for subjecting a Chester shopkeeper to a terrifying armed robbery.

Neil Harker Moor, 42, of Ermine Road, was handed a five year jail sentence for robbery this week, following the incident at McColl's convenience store on Brook Lane on December 4 last year.

That night at around 8pm, Moor jumped over the counter and demanded the terrified shopkeeper hand over cash from the till.

He made threats to the victim before stealing a quantity of cash and alcohol.

Moor was arrested eight days later and charged with robbery and possession of a knife.

Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Chester CID, said: “This was a nasty crime with Moor being extremely aggressive towards his victim who was fortunate not to sustain a serious injury during what must have been a terrifying incident.

“Moor has continued to show no remorse or regret for his actions.

"I am delighted that he will now spend the next five years behind bars away from the local community and will not be a threat to the public for some time.”