A digital marketing agency has released its annual Christmas video with 10p from every view going towards a Chester homeless charity.

Entyce Creative in Spital Walk, Boughton , has created a video featuring the team lip-syncing to Step into Christmas by Elton John.

Every view of the video generates 10p towards Chester ShareShop in Northgate Street which supports homeless people and refugees.

The video can be viewed by clicking here.

The original idea to record an annual Christmas video came from designer and developer Paul Kenyon and it has since become a key fundraising activity in the digital agency’s calendar. Paul designed the Share logo, so it is a charity that is close to his heart and that of the Entyce team.

Shooting took place in and around some of Chester’s most famous landmarks back in September with the team dressed up in Christmas jumpers which attracted ‘some strange looks and quite a lot of interest’.

Kerry Watson, head of operations, explained: “We are often involved in video projects for clients but don’t usually have the opportunity to get in front of the camera ourselves. The Entyce Christmas video has become a great excuse for us to get together and do something as a team which showcases our video skills and raises money for a worthwhile cause at the same time.”

Kerry added: “We are hoping to raise lots of money for this great cause and would encourage everyone to watch and share the video to help us reach our target.”

For more information about Share, visit www.shareaid.co.uk For details about Entyce Creative, visit www.entyce-creative.com