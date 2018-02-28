Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning pizza chef and an artisanal bakery are two new traders opening in Chester Indoor Market this Saturday (March 3).

Giacomo Guido, who is behind ‘Stile Napoletano’, is bringing the taste of authentic Neapolitan-style pizza to the market in his small restaurant and take-away business.

He is originally from the island of Ischia, near Naples, which he claims to be the ‘home of pizza’.

Giacomo won his award for best pizza while based in London that was described by the Times as ‘divinely light and airy’. Using pure, organic ingredients from Italy and good local produce, Giacomo will be bringing something different and new to Chester.

Among the pizzas on offer are margherita at £5.50, a calzone for £7.50 and a sofia with roasted potatoes, cooked ham, mozzarella and basil for £7.

A second business opening this weekend is ‘Crustum’ from a family of bakers who will be offering artisan bread and pastries plus simple and authentic dishes using local ingredients.

From their relaxed and informal open plan kitchen, the focus will be on wholesome food and good coffee.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Welcome to Chester, I’m looking forward to sampling Giacomo’s pizza and trying our new bakers.

“The market will be welcoming three further businesses during March which will complement the offering of niche stalls. There will be a home and gift boutique, handcrafted sculptures made from reclaimed metals, and a fabulous tapas bar. This is a taste of how the market is changing and preparing for their new Chester Northgate home in the future.”

Chester Market is evolving its offer to customers and will provide a food-court style seating area to complement the many new food establishments. There will be an event calendar with live entertainment, cooking demonstrations and a book club.

■ Customised instruments shop Intuneative have relocated within the market and to celebrate the opening of their new unit there will be acoustic music performed this Saturday (March 3) between 10am and 4.30pm.