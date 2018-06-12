Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Right regal plans are being made for Thursday's royal visit – the bunting is out, a platform has been erected at the town hall and police are carrying out a security sweep.

Chester Market is looking appropriately patriotic for the Storyhouse tour by the Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after being decked out with Union flags.

Jan Beattie, owner of The Barbers in the market, is a royalist to her core and displays the national flag all year round.

She said: “I normally have bunting because I’m patriotic. We did have it up in the market previously for the royal wedding and we’ve put it back up again.”

Jan, who has run the store for the last 18 years, hopes to nip out for a brief glimpse of the royal pairing on the day.

“I think the visit is really good for the city. Anything that brings forward the profile of Chester is good and especially for the market. It’s a very hard trading world now,” added Jan, who has taken an interest in the royal family since the late Princess Diana arrived on the scene.

“I think it was because I was a Diana lover. We were a similar age, I’m slightly older. It was about hairstyles and she was such a fashion leader.”

She says Meghan is ‘great’ and of the 92-year-old Queen, who recently had a cataract operation, she comments: “No-one could have done a better job and it brings an awful lot of money in.”

Meanwhile, a platform structure has been erected at the top of the town hall steps presumably where the dignitaries will stand and wave to the huge crowd expected on the day.

And police officers are starting their security sweep of the city centre checking all drains and street furniture to ensure everyone is safe on the day.

One shopkeeper has told The Chronicle police are anticipating up to 10,000 people due to 'Meghan-mania' although this has not been officially confirmed.