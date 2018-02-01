Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man who walked the equivalent of five marathons has been named winner of a charity challenge.

Mike Reeder took part in Deafness Support Network’s Big Step Challenge - which encouraged supporters to walk as many steps as possible per day for four weeks.

Armed with a pedometer, which was handed over with the information pack from the charity, which is based on South View Road, Mike took to the streets of his home city to walk a staggering 280,000 steps.

Mike was among 33 participants, including 10 from TSB Chester, which in total raised £330 for DSN. Each challenger who stepped over 10,000 steps each day was drawn into a raffle and as the winner of the challenge, Mike received a £50 voucher donated by Rich Vincent at Tri-Active in Rufus Court, Chester.

A second prize voucher for Slaters menswear was also handed out as well as a third prize free pass for Quarry Bank Mill National Trust and a fourth prize of two passes for Gulliver’s World Warrington.

DSN’s fundraising manager Rhys Edwards said: “Well done to Mike and all of those that took part in the challenge - what a result! We very much believe in the benefits of walking and we hope it’s inspired all of those who took part to continue their activity well into the New Year.”

To register your interest for the challenge in November 2018 contact DSN Fundraiser Erica Jones at ejones@dsnonline.co.uk with the subject line Big Step Challenge or call 0333 220 5050.