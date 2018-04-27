Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Anthony Smith completed the London Marathon in four hours 28 minutes, raising more than £1,000 for vet charity PDSA.

With rising temperatures making it the hottest marathon on record, he was joined by other PDSA runners, all raising funds to provide vital veterinary treatment for the sick and injured pets of people in need.

The iconic race marked 31-year-old Anthony’s third marathon and later this year he’s planning on running the Chicago marathon.

Anthony says raising funds for such a vital cause helped him keep going through the tough challenge: “At times the weather was unbearable, but the support from the crowd, particularly the charity’s supporters, and those who’ve sponsored me has been fantastic – a big thank you to everyone for keeping me motivated!

“During the time it took me to run the marathon, PDSA will have treated around 3,000 sick pets – that knowledge really spurred me on.”

Rosie Gibbons, fundraising manager at PDSA, said: “Anthony’s efforts mean that some of the most vulnerable pets in the country will get the vital veterinary care they need. On behalf of poorly pets, I’d like to say thank you and well done.”

Anyone wishing to donate can still do so via PDSA’s website, and for more information on how to join Team PDSA next year, visit: www.pdsa.org/run