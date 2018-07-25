Police are asking the public to help them trace a 32-year-old Chester man wanted in connection with theft, shoplifting and criminal damage offences.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of James Woodiwiss after he failed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on April 17.
Woodiwiss was last known to be living in Blacon , Chester.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting 0717385563, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.