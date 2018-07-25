Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking the public to help them trace a 32-year-old Chester man wanted in connection with theft, shoplifting and criminal damage offences.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of James Woodiwiss after he failed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

Woodiwiss was last known to be living in Blacon , Chester.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting 0717385563, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.