An innocent Chester man released from an Indian prison following a four-year nightmare has spoken to The Chronicle as he prepares to board a plane back to the UK.

Ex-army sniper Ray Tindall was working as a security officer on an anti-piracy vessel when he and five other Brits were detained over weapons charges in October 2013.

“I now look forward to being an architect of my future, not a prisoner of my past," he told The Chronicle as part of a brief statement, before getting on a Manchester-bound flight.

Ray, who had been living in Newton but is originally from Hull, had always protested his innocence. He is delighted to be a free man once again along with the rest of the 35-strong crew after all were cleared on appeal.

He will be back in Chester as soon as tomorrow morning (Thursday) when he can’t wait to be reunited with his eight-year-old daughter Lyra in time for Christmas.

But he is also looking forward to meeting his seven-month-old grandson Charlie who lives with Ray’s son Connor, 21, in Bridlington and grown-up daughter Georgia, 21, who is based in Hull.

Ray, who became an award-winning butcher after leaving the army, said: “Finally after a long four years I am returning home. I am looking forward to seeing all my family and friends who have supported me throughout, for which I cannot thank you enough. I am especially looking forward to seeing my daughter (Lyra 8) and finally meeting my grandson Charlie (7 months-old).

“I would like to also thank Chester MP Chris Matheson who has been relentless in lobbying on my behalf, in order to get me home. I wish to thank our legal team for an outstanding job and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for their tireless efforts, all greatly appreciated. I now look forward to being an architect of my future, not a prisoner of my past, I will be living in Chester and returning to making award-winning rare breed pork sausages, by re launching Pig & Co.”

Ray, who went away to sea to earn cash to buy a van for his cooked meats business, has set up a crowd-funding page after reluctantly seeking financial support to help him rebuild his life. The £2,000 target towards day-to-day living, rent and furniture has already been smashed and currently stands at £2,300.

Click here to support Ray.

Fears Ray and others may struggle to leave India due to an appeal or other bureaucratic reasons appear unfounded after the former soldier tweeted that he had all the correct paperwork and was booked on a flight. He posted: “YIPPEE. Finally get to see my family and rebuild.”

Delighted Chester MP Chris Matheson said: “After four years away it will be wonderful – and a little surreal – to get Ray home again. I know everyone will rally round to support him and I am grateful for the offers of help that he is already receiving.”