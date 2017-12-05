Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man released from an Indian prison after a four year ordeal is crowd-funding to help him rebuild his life.

Ray Tindall, 42, and five other Brits were working at sea as anti-piracy security guards when they were charged with weapons offences but have finally been acquitted.

The Chennai Six walked out of the Puzhal Central Prison last week and are staying in a hotel. They are due home for Christmas within the next few days.

Mr Tindall, who is originally from Hull, but whose young daughter lives with his ex-wife in Newton , has set up a JustGiving page which has already more than exceeded the £2,000 target.

The ex-Army sniper, who went away to sea to earn cash to buy a van for his cooked meats business, reluctantly admits he needs financial help.

He wrote on the crowdfunding page, which is called ‘Ray Tindall’s New Home Fund’: “I have just been released from an Indian prison. I am part of The Chennai 6. I have been very fortunate to have had amazing support throughout this epic and I cannot thank people enough, it has been truly humbling.

“However, I need to rebuild once back (after 4 years), which means I will have to rent a new home, furnish it and be able to sustain myself, until I can get back to work. This is what any funds kindly donated will be used for.”

He added: “It’s hard for me to request this, as I am a proud Yorkshireman, but pride will not put a roof over my head, your kindness and generosity will, so I thank you in advance.”

So far a total of £2,065 has been raised.

Peter Davies, who generously donated £50, said: “Sorry it’s not more buddy. If you need anything when you get back to Chester let me know.”

Nikki Mac, who gave £10 towards the fund, posted: “Welcome home. Best of luck for the future, Ray. Enjoy your freedom. Wrap up warm, it’s freezing in Chester. Keep safe, keep strong, keep smiling.”

Suzie Stanford, who donated £10, wrote: “Good luck on your new journey.”

Click here to find out more about how to support Ray Tindall.