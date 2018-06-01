Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for abduction after a court heard how a runaway girl aged 15 was found in his bed.

Defendant Jordan William Sansom, 21, admitted two charges of abduction on the basis that no sex had taken place.

Mold Crown Court heard how on the first occasion she was found under the duvet in his bed and on a second time they were together in the corner of a field on Deeside after they had spent the night together at his home.

Throughout he had been warned to stay away from her and had been served with a child abduction warning notice when she was aged 14.

Sansom, of Sycamore Drive in Chester, was jailed for 36 weeks on Thursday (May 31).

Judge Niclas Parry warned that the notice remained in place and if he offended again then the sentence could be doubled on the next occasion.

“You were 21 and she was 15.

“There was real concern about her welfare.

“That led to you being served with a warning when she was only 14.

“It made it clear that if you had contact with her you would be prosecuted.

“You chose to ignore it,” the judge told him.

“When police entered your house you were half dressed and you made every effort to stop them getting in to your bedroom.

“The reason for that became clear – she was in your bed half dressed.”

He was arrested and later bailed.

The defendant was again warned that he should have no contact or association with her.

But some days later he was found with her again, said Judge Parry.

She had spent the previous night with him.

Judge Parry said that the victim was a troubled girl who needed protection.

The pre-sentence report on the defendant made it clear that ‘you seem to know best’.

The judge told him: “Well, you don’t.

“There was a significant difference in age.”

The defendant had previous convictions for serious matters but nothing similar.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Pope told how the notice had been served on the defendant but the girl had gone missing.

Officers went to his home and he tried to stop them going to his bedroom, saying there was no one else there.

But she was found under the duvet with her bare legs sticking out.

She was taken home and the defendant was arrested, initially remanded but then bailed the following day on condition he had no contact with her.

But a few days later they were seen in a field in Connah’s Quay and when officers went to arrest him both became aggressive.

He resisted when handcuffed and had to be taken to the ground.

She tried to stop the arrest, pushed an officer and at one stage threatened an officer with a piece of scaffolding.

Defence

Robin Boag, defending, said that his client had not detained her against her will.

But he had received a police notice and was aware he should not have permitted her to be at his home or be in her company.

A probation officer had been cynical about his future intentions but he had no contact with her while he had been in custody for the last two months.

His first experience of custody had given him time to consider his position.

He did not wish to return to prison and he knew if he continued to see her that is what would happen.

The defendant had certain difficulties. He was 21 but immature which were evidenced by his comments to police about the original notice and to the probation officer.

He pleaded guilty on the basis that no sex had taken place and he was adamant that it had been no more than a friendship.

The prosecution could not put the case on any other basis, he said.