A 40-year-old Chester man is fighting for his life in hospital following a collision with a car on Pepper Street on Friday night (August 10).

Police were called to the scene at 6.52pm and arrested a 61-year-old man from Chester for driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to Aintree Hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting the incident number IML150765.