Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man lost a “particularly good job” after he was charged with possessing indecent images of children.

A court heard how some of them involved particularly young children being subjected to sexual abuse.

On Monday (March 12) Richard Anthony Clarke, 52, was placed on a suspended sentence. He was also ordered to register with the police as a sex offender for ten years.

Clarke, of Neville Drive in Boughton, admitted that between June 2016 and January 2017 he made by downloading 13 category A images – the worst kind – together with 15 category B and 13 category C images.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold, he received a 12 month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.

He was sent on a programme aimed at such offenders run by the probation service named Horizon – 29 group sessions covering 60 hours.

The defendant, who was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order to cover his use of the internet, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

Magistrates said the offences were so serious, involving shocking images of extremely young children being sexually abused, that it met the custody threshold.

However, he had pleaded guilty, he had no previous convictions, he had co-operated with the police, he had shown remorse and a willingness to be rehabilitated.

Prosecutor John Wylde said the police had seized and examined the defendant’s computer.

Defending solicitor Catherine Jagger handed in a large number of references including a letter from the defendant himself.

She said the people who had written on his behalf had been made aware of the nature of his offending.

He was a man of no previous convictions who had lost a particularly good job and his reputation after he was charged.

Clarke had not tried to minimise his offending, said Miss Jagger.

The offending went back some time but it all happened over a relatively short period.

There were not a large number of images but he accepted they were there, they included the most serious category A images, and he had shown “genuine remorse and disbelief” at his actions.

“To say he is devastated does not really cut it. It does not adequately describe how he feels for being before the court today,” she said.

The sentencing guidelines had been explained to him.

But she said that a sex offender treatment programme would be a proper alternative to an immediate custodial sentence.

“He will stay well clear in the future,” she said.

Magistrates had earlier decided to deal with the case themselves rather than sending it to the crown court for sentence.