A man of 21 who received a formal notice from the police not to associate with a 15-year-old girl admitted that she had been to his home on two occasions.

Jordan William Sansom, of Sycamore Drive in Chester, admitted two abduction charges on March 21 and March 26, in that he kept her out of the control of her mother.

Robin Boag, defending, said Sansom had not detained her against her will.

But he had received a police notice and was aware he should not have permitted her to be at his home.

Judge Huw Rees remanded him in custody pending sentence.

He said that the charge of abduction was a wide-ranging offence and said all sentencing options including custody would remain open.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and said that Sansom should produce a written basis of plea.