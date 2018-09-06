Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail is recruiting temporary workers for its Chester Mail Centre to help out over the busy Christmas period.

Seasonal workers will be based at the Jupiter Drive office on the Chester West Employment Park assisting with sorting the extra volumes of mail at this time of year.

Help is needed to sort the post as well as parcels generated by online shopping.

Duties will include unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery - all in a mail centre that can handle a million items in a shift.

A job advert states: “The Christmas period is naturally a very busy time of year for Royal Mail. To help us handle the increased volumes of mail we require casual workers to sort the post in our mail centres, with start dates from mid-November through to mid-December.

“As the face of Royal Mail you will work as part of a team ensuring we continue to deliver the high standards of service our customers expect.”

The ad continues: “As a mail centre postwoman or postman, you will need to be flexible and adaptable, changing from one role to another to move the work quickly along the processing chain.”

Applicants must have the following skills:

■ Punctual and reliable

■ Able to work to tight deadlines

■ Accurate and have attention to detail

■ Flexible and adaptable as you are likely to undertake several different tasks in one shift

■ Able to stand for long periods of time

■ Able to push trolleys weighing up to 250kg

How much does it pay?

The rates of pay are as follows:

Mon - Sat 06.00 - 22.00 £8.75

Mon - Fri 22.00 - 06.00 £9.55

Sunday 06.00 - 22.00 £10.05

Saturday and Sunday 22.00 - 06.00 £11.55

What are the shift times?

Typical shifts available at Chester are:

Early: 6am-2pm

Lates: 2pm-10pm

Nights: 10pm-6am

How are shifts allocated?

Applicants will be asked to select a shift preference.

Shifts will be allocated on a first come first serve basis at registration events and anyone interested in the roles is advised to book early to avoid disappointment - but under 18s are not legally allowed to work night shifts.

For popular locations there will be an option to be added to a waiting list.

Royal Mail says part time shifts may be available and shift times are subject to change based on mail volume forecasts.

How do you apply?

Applications can be made through the Royal Mail website.