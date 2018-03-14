Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will lose one of its four branches of Subway next month, when its Sealand Road store closes.

The fast food sandwich store which first opened in July 2011 next to the Central Tyre garage, will make its last sub on Tuesday, April 3 according to a sign on the door.

It is owned and operated by entrepreneur Graeme Keast, who opened a bigger neighbouring Subway store across the road on the Greyhound Retail Park two years ago, and owns six stores in total across the North West.

There were reportedly no job losses as staff are being moved over to the Greyhound Park branch.

The Subway brand is the world’s largest specialist sandwich provider with more than 2,500 stores across the UK and Ireland. Each of its stores are owned by local business people.