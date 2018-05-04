Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular bus service has been re-routed to avoid a low railway bridge to allow double deckers to serve customers at busy times.

The number 1 service, between Chester and Liverpool via Ellesmere Port, no longer travels along Mill Lane, Upton, but instead cuts through Upton Lane.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Our number 1 service is a key route that connects communities.

"Given the importance of this service, we wanted to ensure we were able to accommodate as many passengers as possible by operating double deckers at busy times and connecting key locations for our customers such as Chester Zoo and Cheshire Oaks, and the hospital the route covers.

“Unfortunately, the low bridge on Mill Lane means we needed to re-route the service to Upton Lane. However, Upton Lane has always maintained a bus service, and service 1 operating along there, merely replaces service 26 which now operates along Mill Lane.

"It is regrettable that a small number of customers have been disadvantaged by this change, but a replacement bus service has been provided.”

But one Upton resident is not altogether happy at the change.

He said: “Great. It is the first time this part of Upton has had a regular ie hourly bus service to and from Chester in 30 years! Maybe. However, this has just compounded the horrendous traffic problem at Upton Heath school caused by inconsiderate parent parking.

“Cars are just anywhere nowadays at pick up/drop off times – verges, junction corners, across neighbours’ driveways etc, you name it!

“They have even started parking directly opposite the school entrance on Upton Lane, in what is the narrowest part of the road at this point.

“Today a single decker bus on the new route heading towards Heath Road had to squeeze between cars parked on its onside near the junction with Meadowsway and the cars parked on its offside right opposite the school. The bus’ front had to swing over the pavement on the school side just to get through.”