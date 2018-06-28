Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Live Street Festival in Brook Street saw more than 11,500 people enjoy live music, good food and drink on a glorious sunny day when England beat Panama in a 6-1 World Cup drubbing.

But there have been one or two voices of concern from existing Brook Street traders who feel the organisers and stall-holders reap the benefits rather than existing businesses.

Organisers at Chester Live have reminded everyone the predecessor event, Brook Street Carnival, stopped due to lack of support from local traders and that everyone reported an increase in sales on Sunday.

Chester Live says the 2018 event actually made a loss so a fund-raising page has been started to support next year’s festival.

Among those backing Chester Live Street Festival is Ali Karabacak of Istanbul BBQ who decided not to pay for a separate stall outside the business but said his restaurant was busier than usual.

He told The Chronicle: “I think it’s a great advertisement for Brook Street. It drove more people to the area. Anything positive for the street is good, isn’t it?”

He added: “I think they managed it well with the security. There was no fighting or anything like that. Overall we were busier than normal.”

However, there were one or two critical Brook Street traders who feel the festival benefits the organisers and stallholders, most of whom come from outside the area, although the opportunity is open to anyone willing to pay the pitch fee.

Amanda McAleer, manager of The Egerton Arms, whose pub is located furthest away from the main stage, said when the event was previously organised by locals the stalls complemented rather than competed with what was already on offer.

She said on Monday: “Yesterday (Sunday) the mobile fire engine was there, the world’s smallest bar was there, there was another couple of trucks, a gin stall, a cocktail stall, a wine and prosecco stall. The world’s smallest bar was three stores up from me, so not that far up the street, and I, for instance, sell a pint of Corrs for £3.40 and he was selling it for £3.

“My Fosters I normally sell for £3.25 – various stallholders in the street were selling it for £3 so I had to adjust my prices accordingly yesterday.”

Amanda was annoyed no portable toilets were provided as it led to a stream of non-customers using hers.

She added: “I already pay an extortionate amount in rates and they can just come and pay for the day. It’s just frustrating because we all work hard 52 weeks a year, seven days a week.”

Trevor and Jean Summerhill from Ye Olde Cottage Inn made similar criticisms but were also worried about an inadequate number of toilets and concerned the three security staff did not have the same authority to deal with issues as police and PCSOs.

Trevor said: “Yes, it brings money into the street; yes, we do make money on the day but they shouldn’t really just bring food and beer stalls into the street.”

He added: “It’s hard to put your finger on it but I can only say it’s not a community thing like it was years ago, it’s more business-like.”

Fatih Kaya, owner of City Kebab House, who said the food stalls undermined his trade, added: “To me it doesn’t make sense if you’re calling it Brook Street festival, it should be the locals that can take advantage of it.”

Festival coordinator Dan Read has received more than 30 positive reviews so far from traders including Brook Street businesses such as St Werburgh’s Catholic Parish Centre, known as the Catholic Club.

He reminded everyone that Chester Live Street Festival’s predecessor, Brook Street Carnival, stopped due to lack of support from local traders.

He said: “The festival costs approximately £6,100. We’ve asked the traders on the street to help support the event. They’ve refused to. Only St Werburgh Centre has financially contributed to the event, and only four traders bought a pitch – which is cheaper than other events locally. Traders recorded record sales. When stores are reporting 200% increases in sales, £50 isn’t a lot to ask. If we are to keep the event as free entry the costs have to be covered somehow.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to the former organisers and they’ve said they actually feel sorry for me that I have to deal with such a difficult position as the traders don’t want to contribute but want and need the extra money.”

Rather than it being a money-spinner, he said the 2018 event was forecast to make a £1,500 loss despite the numbers who enjoyed the day.

He acknowledged more bins were needed and had been requested from the council but were not provided. However, a 10-strong team of volunteers had collected 43 bags of rubbish on the day.

In addition, there was a requirement from Cheshire Police to have two security staff and in fact three had been provided. There was currently no obligation to provide portable toilets.