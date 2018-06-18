Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Noel Coward classic is being brought to the stage by Chester Little Theatre later this month.

Rehearsals are well under way for the venue’s last play of the season, Noel Coward’s The Vortex, which can be seen on Saturday, June 30 and from Monday, July 2 to Saturday, July 7 at 7.30pm, directed by well known Chester author, K C Finn.

In this play, Coward explores the darker side of the cocktail party set. Emotional blackmail, drug abuse and shattered relationships are minutely observed in this disturbing, early piece from a playwright whose sharp eye was more usually turned towards the light.

At its heart is Florence Lancaster, a self-dramatising former beauty still stubbornly clinging to her youth, who has taken a lover the same age as her artistic son, Nicky.

When fragile Nicky returns from Paris with an unlikely fiancee in tow, and trailing an even bigger problem, mother and son are placed on a collision course.

The whole play memorably moves from cocktails and laughter to the rawest of drama, and you can’t have a cocktail party without bringing the cocktail party to the stage so Kim’s cast are busy brushing up on their Charleston steps.

“I really do have a diversely talented group of actors,” said Kim “and I’m very excited to see that shine through.”

Taking the leading role of Florence is relative newcomer to the group, Roberta Bailey.

Roberta said: “The Vortex appealed to me at first because I had never acted in a Noel Coward play and he is clearly a master playwright of his time.

“As the script comes to life during rehearsals, my admiration for his grasp of certain aspects of the female character and family life has grown enormously.

“These issues seem as relevant now as they have been in the early 1920s when the play was written.”

Tickets can be obtained by phoning 0333 666 3366 at TicketSource, Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm, Saturday, 9am-5pm, or book online at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk