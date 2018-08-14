Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been an overwhelming reaction of sadness from Chronicle readers after it was announced that the Chester Lions Fireworks Display has finished after 54 years in the city.

The club this week announced that the annual event, which attracted thousands of people to Chester Racecourse each November, would no longer be going ahead, due to increasing costs and safety requirements.

And without major funding, it was not possible to keep holding the organised display, which was originally held at Chester Zoo, a Lions spokesperson said.

Chronicle readers took to social media in droves in reaction to the news, with the general feeling one of overwhelming sadness.

Katy Marie Green said: "I’m gutted. I go every year with my kids and have since they were babies. Some years we go on to the racecourse and other years we take hot chocolate and sit on the walls. One of my favourite nights of the year."

And David Owen wrote: "Very sad news. Bonfires and fireworks can be so dangerous in the wrong hands and the Lions have a proud history of providing a safe environment for such displays."

Ruth Quayle added: "Thanks for many years service but very sad to see it stopped. It’s amazing that a city with such a large residential footprint can’t support an event enjoyed by so many."

However, a Lions spokesperson said: "Without help from companies like MBNA and M&S Bank, the end may have come a lot sooner, and as a charity Chester Lions can no longer run this event without major funding.

"We at Chester Lions Club would like to thank everybody (there are too many to mention them all) for their support over the years but especially the zoo where it all started and the racecourse where it has sadly finished.

"This event was in everybody's diary and will be sadly missed by Chester Lions, the local community and beyond, and of course our local businesses."

Another reader said: "It's a real pity for all concerned, many thousands were there last year. It is such an obvious place for an official display.

"It's difficult to see why the cost except for the fireworks themselves should be rising when the location hasn't changed. Business will inevitably feel a big drop in footfall as people will have a reason to be elsewhere for the nearest Saturday night to November 5th."

The Lions are communicating with Cheshire West and Cheshire Council (CWaC) to explore other ways Chester can still have a firework display this year.

In the meantime, please share all your memories and pictures of the Lions Club Fireworks Display over the years on the Chester Chronicle Facebook page or tweet us @ChesterChron