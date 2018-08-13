Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Lions are 'very sad' to announce the end of their annual firework display, which has been a regular feature in the city for 54 years.

The event, which began as a small community service event and was originally held at Chester Zoo before moving to Chester Racecourse, regularly pulled in attendances of 10,000 people every year.

But because of rising costs and with more and more safety requirements having to be put in place, the Lions can no longer afford to keep the event going, and 'reluctantly' decided earlier this month to call it a day which means the 2017 event was the last of its kind.

A Lions spokesperson said: "Without help from companies like MBNA and M&S Bank, the end may have come a lot sooner, and as a charity Chester Lions can no longer run this event without major funding.

"We at Chester Lions Club would like to thank everybody (there are too many to mention them all) for their support over the years but especially the zoo where it all started and the racecourse where it has sadly finished.

"This event was in everybody's diary and will be sadly missed by Chester Lions, the local community and beyond, and of course our local businesses."

The spokesperson added: "Unfortunately the police, fire and ambulance services are extremely disappointed as organised professionally run displays are far better than hundreds and hundreds of small individual displays which increases dramatically the risk of injury.

"Also attending an organised display is far better value for money where families could enjoy the evening in a safe and family friendly atmosphere."

The Lions are currently in communication with Cheshire West and Cheshire Council (CWaC) to explore other ways Chester can still have a firework display this year with the potential for the Lions Club to keep raising money for charities within the area.