Chester law firm SAS Daniels LLP has made a number of promotions as part of its growth and development strategy.

With the North West being the largest legal hub outside of London, the area attracts the highest calibre of legal talent.

With so many opportunities for career seekers and firms working to recruit the best, SAS Daniels believes it is crucial that firms put emphasis on not just attracting, but also retaining, the most talented lawyers.

SAS Daniels LLP has already grown the capabilities of its private client, commercial property, dispute resolution, employment and HR and corporate and commercial teams this year, through new hires and promotions.

It has recently bolstered these teams with four promotions to senior associate roles, a further three to associate positions and the appointment of two new solicitors.

These have followed the recent promotion of Paul Tyrer to partner in its corporate team.

Associates Anna Barnes, Scott Tams, Sarah Pull and Vicky Timothy have all made the move up to senior associate, boosting the offering of the dispute resolution, commercial property and private client teams.

Rachel Condie, Genevieve Powrie and Kerry Jones have all been promoted to associates, working across the corporate and private client teams respectively, and solicitor Warren Moores has joined its employment team along with recently qualified solicitor Charlie Wood.

Jeremy Orrell, managing partner of SAS Daniels, said: “Cheshire is a great place for a law firm.

“It’s vibrant and we have a pool of talent on our doorstep, but this also makes it very competitive.

“This is why we’ve always placed a large focus on employee relations and career development.

“We’ve been able to make a number of promotions and new hires this year due to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and we’re delighted to be in a position to do this.

“The ongoing development of our colleagues is of the upmost important to us and is crucial for retaining the best calibre solicitors, associates and partners across all four of our offices.”

SAS Daniels is proud to have been awarded the Investors in People Gold Standard and supports young talent through its trainee schemes and apprenticeships.