A rag-tag crew from Birchall Blackburn Law, based on Chester Business Park, boarded a dragon boat and raced to raise £500 for Headway, a charity that works to improve life for people and their families after a serious brain injury.

The Chester crew members travelled to the west coast of Wirral to take part in the annual Dragon Boat Festival, which raises thousands of pounds to support Headway’s social groups, drop in services and support activities.

Philip Barr, from Headway Wirral, said: “We’re so grateful to companies like Birchall Blackburn Law and everyone who took part. It’s our biggest fundraising event of the year and vital to our survival.

“A catastrophic head injury will completely change a family - not just the injured person. Each family faces different challenges and needs.

“We offer information, support and services to help all family members cope with the physical and psychological trauma of a brain injury.”

The Dragon Boat Festival is held in July in the local sailing club with food, drink and an after-paddle award ceremony and party.

Birchall Blackburn Law did not make the final, but the motley crew paddled to a sub-one-minute time and came close to making the knockout stages.

Leanne Tattam, serious and catastrophic injury specialist solicitor for Birchall Blackburn Law, says: “For a bunch of landlubbers we were very proud of our performance and fundraising total.

“We clashed paddles and got a bit wet, but it was a brilliant way to raise money for Headway Wirral.

“The charity does incredible work for people who need help rebuilding their lives and continues to offer support years after the brain injury has occurred.”

Headway Wirral along with Headway UK also works to promote understanding of all aspects of brain injury and social stigma, campaigns to reduce the incidence of acquired brain injury through education, promoting the use of cycling helmets, reducing car speeds and improving road safety.

For more information about Headway go to www.headway.org.uk or call 0808 800 2244.