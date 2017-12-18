Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cullimore Dutton Solicitors is ending its landmark 225th anniversary year with a seasonal flourish of goodwill and charitable giving.

The White Friars-based family law practice, one of Chester ’s oldest law firms, is focusing on supporting 12 ‘Cinderella’ charities with a wide variety of donations from turkeys to toys, time and money.

Managing director Andrew Wright said: “Our social committee, which works throughout the year to put on events to support local charities, came up with a 12 Days of Christmas Giving theme.

“Every day from today until Christmas Day we’ll be donating to a charity close to the hearts of the team at Cullimore Dutton. We couldn’t think of a better way to end our special anniversary year.”

(Image: UGC)

The 12 chosen charities are:

Age UK asked if Cullimore Dutton could buy and prepare food for their local Christmas party and help on the day. Emily Jessop will be representing the firm and helping at the event.

BIRD (Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Development) does amazing work in helping brain injured people get back to as much of a normal life as possible depending upon their injuries. The firm has donated vouchers to help towards the cost of a projector.

Chester Aid to the Homeless runs hostel accommodation for the homeless as well as day centres in the city. The firm will provide them with underwear, disposable razors and toiletries and has already handed over a cash donation.

Chester Foodbanks, several of which operate around Chester, will receive donations of food to help families in poverty.

(Image: UGC)

Chester Share Shop, which helps homeless people living on the streets of Chester. Staff have organised donations of hats, scarves and gloves.

Chester Talking Newspapers is a charity that was set up with the help of Cullimore Dutton colleague Kath Davies’ father. The firm’s donation will provide them with a specific recording device in addition to its donation of £729.

Drain Dollies is a charity that works very closely with women who have the misfortune to undergo a mastectomy. The law firm will help provide the discreet shoulder bags Drain Dollies provides to hide the drain often required by women on leaving hospital.

Hoole Primary School is being supported with £100 worth of books for its library.

North Clwyd Animal Rescue, which works tirelessly to rehome stray and unwanted cats, dogs, and even rabbits, has an Amazon wish list for treats, toys and food. The firm has donated items from the list.

(Image: UGC)

Save the Family, a local charity based in Cotton Edmunds just outside Christleton, provides accommodation for homeless families and facilities to help service users learn a trade and do voluntary work. Cullimore Dutton will provide turkeys so each of the families using the facility this festive season can enjoy a Christmas lunch.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd based at Backford also has an Amazon wish list and the firm is donating items from its list.

The Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Appeal is being supported with donations online to ensure only approved items will get through to children in poverty this Christmas.

In total, more than £5,000 has been donated to support the above charities and other local organisations during 2017.