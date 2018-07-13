Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-based charity has raised almost £5,000 at its recent Ladies Lunch event.

Hosted at the prestigious Chester Grosvenor, 70 guests attended the special event to raise funds for the charity Children Today which provides grants for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities up to 25-years-old.

Attendees enjoyed a glass of bubbly whilst browsing stalls in a pop-up boutique shopping area before sitting down to a sumptuous lunch prepared by Michelin-starred executive chef Simon Radley and a talk by guest speaker, entrepreneur Joy Foster.

As the founder of the award-winning enterprise Techpixies and recent winner of the Institute of Directors London and South Start-up of the Year, Joy entertained the audience with stories of her success and how her company helps empower women to return to work.

Professional singer Andy Bayley regaled attendees with a number of swing classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble and more.

A competition and raffle also saw guests get the chance to win a number of prizes including a LK Bennett handbag and afternoon tea for two at the Chester Grosvenor.

Corporate & Events Fundraiser Samantha Lee comments: “We are really pleased with how well our Ladies Lunch event at the Chester Grosvenor went.

“It was a very special occasion and the money raised will directly impact the lives of the children we support across the UK.”

As the charity Children Today receives no funding from the government or NHS it is entirely dependent on voluntary donations to keep providing these vital grants for specially adapted equipment for children in need.

Specialised equipment can include powered wheelchairs, adapted trikes, adapted car seats and more, helping to give these children more independence and a better quality of life.

Samantha continues: “This event was only possible thanks to the support of our sponsors, accountancy firms McLintocks and Pursglove & Brown, and we would also like to thank all the guests for their generosity in helping us raise these much-needed funds.”