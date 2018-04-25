Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of musically minded ladies who love to sing are on the beat for new members.

Chester Ladies Choir is looking to swell its ranks and ensure it continues to hit the high notes for many more years to come.

The choir is looking to recruit as it embarks on several high profile events including taking part a concert in London at The Royal Albert Hall.

Founded in 1955 the group is currently made up of about 40 ladies of all ages from across Cheshire, Wirral and North Wales.

With some ‘fantastic performance opportunities’ coming up this year it is looking to expand its numbers and is keen to hear from any ladies out there who enjoy singing and may be looking for a new challenge.

Invitation

Secretary Jane Pendlebury said: “Singing is a fantastic way to meet new friends and have fun and it’s good for your health and well-being too.

“New members in any voice part are always welcome to come along and join us for a free taster session.”

The choir meets on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm until 9.30pm at St Luke’s Church in Huntington to sing a wide range of music genres from classical pieces to modern pop and jazz for its own concerts and other community and charity events.

Highlights of the choir’s calendar of events include a concert on Saturday June 9 at 7.30pm at Christleton High School when the choir will perform under the musical direction of David Bebbington and alongside their accompanist Simon Phillips who is director of performing arts at the school.

The evening will feature special performances by pupils from the school itself.

In November the choir will travel to London to perform alongside other choirs from throughout the UK in a concert featuring the mighty Grimethorpe Colliery Band and Cory Brass Band at the Royal Albert Hall.

Further details about the choir and how to get involved can be found on the choir’s website at www.chesterladieschoir.co.uk.