Chester King’s School junior pupils put in an incredible performance at the annual Association of Junior Independent Schools (AJIS) biathlon, hosted by Rossall School in Lancashire.

Nine schools and more than 160 children took part in the event and King’s was delighted to be the only school to medal individually in each of the age and gender categories.

After some determined and skilful individual events, Year 5 pupils Freya Artell, Eleanor Williams and Anna Walker, all 10-years-old, took first, second and third place respectively and Team Gold overall.

Elsewhere in Year 5, Marcus Thornton, 10, achieved second place individually and won Team Silver alongside Charlie Beyeler and Finn Lewis, both 10.

Year 6 weren’t about to be outdone, with William Pritchard, 10, Ben Whittlestone, 11 and Harry Taylor, 10, bagging Team Gold, hot on the heels of William coming third in the individual category.

Eleven-year-old Emily Hunt celebrated second place in her individual event.

Each competitor swam two full lengths of the 25m pool and ran 800m on the athletics track.

The top three results from each age category for each school were subsequently added together to form a ‘team’ and medals were handed out to the top three teams, as well as the three highest individual scores.