Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crabwall Manor Hotel and Spa will be staging an outdoor pop-up cinema screening of hit musical The Greatest Showman on Sunday, July 22.

The crenelated frontage of the manor house in Mollington will provide a dramatic backdrop to the film’s stunts and thrills.

Inspired by the imagination of PT Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

An all-star cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams provide a stunning portrayal of love, pursuing happiness and passion over financial success.

Packages are priced from £33 per person and £19 per child (4–15 years, under fours are free) and include a ticket to the cinema screening, welcome drink with non-alcoholic options available, and a deluxe picnic box each.

Or make it a family treat with the ultimate package from £81 for a family of four (two adults and two children) including cinema ticket, welcome drink each, and a deluxe picnic box to share.

Contact the team at Crabwall Manor Hotel and Spa for more information and available packages for the outdoor cinema event, on 01244 851666 or email events@crabwallhotel.co.uk.