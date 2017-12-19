Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind hearted workers from a Chester hotel have offered refuge to the victims affected by yesterday's devastating fire at the Gateway to Wales.

Staff at The Townhouse Hotel on Lower Bridge Street were horrified to when the iconic building on the North Wales border in Garden City was destroyed by flames in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, December 18).

(Image: Tony Chester)

Although thankfully all 47 guests and staff members were able to escape the inferno, the building has been reduced to a shell, with some guests losing everything in the fire.

Receptionist Heidi Goodwin from the Townhouse Hotel told The Chronicle they offered some rooms in their hotel to those who were evacuated.

"We just wanted to offer to do something to help as it's just such a horrible situation to be in, especially before Christmas," she said.

"People will have planned Christmas parties and people have lost all their things. I cannot imagine how I would feel if that happened to me at this time of year."

(Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

An investigation has begun into what caused the fire.

A statement on the Gateway to Wales' Facebook page last night said:"As a result of the fire at the hotel earlier today, we regret to announce that the hotel is no longer operational for the foreseeable future.

"Despite the unfortunate events, we are pleased that our emergency systems functioned well and all guests and staff were safely evacuated.

"In the short-term we are assessing the situation and will make a further statement once more is known including the cause which, as of now, is undetermined."